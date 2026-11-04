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Danh sách Surah
Surah
Juz
Trình tự mặc khải
Sắp xếp theo:
Đi lên
1
Al-Fatihah
The Opener
7 Ayahs
2
Al-Baqarah
The Cow
286 Ayahs
3
Ali 'Imran
Family of Imran
200 Ayahs
4
An-Nisa
The Women
176 Ayahs
5
Al-Ma'idah
The Table Spread
120 Ayahs
6
Al-An'am
The Cattle
165 Ayahs
7
Al-A'raf
The Heights
206 Ayahs
8
Al-Anfal
The Spoils of War
75 Ayahs
9
At-Tawbah
The Repentance
129 Ayahs
10
Yunus
Jonah
109 Ayahs
11
Hud
Hud
123 Ayahs
12
Yusuf
Joseph
111 Ayahs
13
Ar-Ra'd
The Thunder
43 Ayahs
14
Ibrahim
Abraham
52 Ayahs
15
Al-Hijr
The Rocky Tract
99 Ayahs
16
An-Nahl
The Bee
128 Ayahs
17
Al-Isra
The Night Journey
111 Ayahs
18
Al-Kahf
The Cave
110 Ayahs
19
Maryam
Mary
98 Ayahs
20
Taha
Ta-Ha
135 Ayahs
21
Al-Anbiya
The Prophets
112 Ayahs
22
Al-Hajj
The Pilgrimage
78 Ayahs
23
Al-Mu'minun
The Believers
118 Ayahs
24
An-Nur
The Light
64 Ayahs
25
Al-Furqan
The Criterion
77 Ayahs
26
Ash-Shu'ara
The Poets
227 Ayahs
27
An-Naml
The Ant
93 Ayahs
28
Al-Qasas
The Stories
88 Ayahs
29
Al-'Ankabut
The Spider
69 Ayahs
30
Ar-Rum
The Romans
60 Ayahs
31
Luqman
Luqman
34 Ayahs
32
As-Sajdah
The Prostration
30 Ayahs
33
Al-Ahzab
The Combined Forces
73 Ayahs
34
Saba
Sheba
54 Ayahs
35
Fatir
Originator
45 Ayahs
36
Ya-Sin
Ya Sin
83 Ayahs
37
As-Saffat
Those who set the Ranks
182 Ayahs
38
Sad
The Letter "Saad"
88 Ayahs
39
Az-Zumar
The Troops
75 Ayahs
40
Ghafir
The Forgiver
85 Ayahs
41
Fussilat
Explained in Detail
54 Ayahs
42
Ash-Shuraa
The Consultation
53 Ayahs
43
Az-Zukhruf
The Ornaments of Gold
89 Ayahs
44
Ad-Dukhan
The Smoke
59 Ayahs
45
Al-Jathiyah
The Crouching
37 Ayahs
46
Al-Ahqaf
The Wind-Curved Sandhills
35 Ayahs
47
Muhammad
Muhammad
38 Ayahs
48
Al-Fath
The Victory
29 Ayahs
49
Al-Hujurat
The Rooms
18 Ayahs
50
Qaf
The Letter "Qaf"
45 Ayahs
51
Adh-Dhariyat
The Winnowing Winds
60 Ayahs
52
At-Tur
The Mount
49 Ayahs
53
An-Najm
The Star
62 Ayahs
54
Al-Qamar
The Moon
55 Ayahs
55
Ar-Rahman
The Beneficent
78 Ayahs
56
Al-Waqi'ah
The Inevitable
96 Ayahs
57
Al-Hadid
The Iron
29 Ayahs
58
Al-Mujadila
The Pleading Woman
22 Ayahs
59
Al-Hashr
The Exile
24 Ayahs
60
Al-Mumtahanah
She that is to be examined
13 Ayahs
61
As-Saf
The Ranks
14 Ayahs
62
Al-Jumu'ah
The Congregation, Friday
11 Ayahs
63
Al-Munafiqun
The Hypocrites
11 Ayahs
64
At-Taghabun
The Mutual Disillusion
18 Ayahs
65
At-Talaq
The Divorce
12 Ayahs
66
At-Tahrim
The Prohibition
12 Ayahs
67
Al-Mulk
The Sovereignty
30 Ayahs
68
Al-Qalam
The Pen
52 Ayahs
69
Al-Haqqah
The Reality
52 Ayahs
70
Al-Ma'arij
The Ascending Stairways
44 Ayahs
71
Nuh
Noah
28 Ayahs
72
Al-Jinn
The Jinn
28 Ayahs
73
Al-Muzzammil
The Enshrouded One
20 Ayahs
74
Al-Muddaththir
The Cloaked One
56 Ayahs
75
Al-Qiyamah
The Resurrection
40 Ayahs
76
Al-Insan
The Man
31 Ayahs
77
Al-Mursalat
The Emissaries
50 Ayahs
78
An-Naba
The Tidings
40 Ayahs
79
An-Nazi'at
Those who drag forth
46 Ayahs
80
'Abasa
He Frowned
42 Ayahs
81
At-Takwir
The Overthrowing
29 Ayahs
82
Al-Infitar
The Cleaving
19 Ayahs
83
Al-Mutaffifin
The Defrauding
36 Ayahs
84
Al-Inshiqaq
The Sundering
25 Ayahs
85
Al-Buruj
The Mansions of the Stars
22 Ayahs
86
At-Tariq
The Nightcommer
17 Ayahs
87
Al-A'la
The Most High
19 Ayahs
88
Al-Ghashiyah
The Overwhelming
26 Ayahs
89
Al-Fajr
The Dawn
30 Ayahs
90
Al-Balad
The City
20 Ayahs
91
Ash-Shams
The Sun
15 Ayahs
92
Al-Layl
The Night
21 Ayahs
93
Ad-Duhaa
The Morning Hours
11 Ayahs
94
Ash-Sharh
The Relief
8 Ayahs
95
At-Tin
The Fig
8 Ayahs
96
Al-'Alaq
The Clot
19 Ayahs
97
Al-Qadr
The Power
5 Ayahs
98
Al-Bayyinah
The Clear Proof
8 Ayahs
99
Az-Zalzalah
The Earthquake
8 Ayahs
100
Al-'Adiyat
The Courser
11 Ayahs
101
Al-Qari'ah
The Calamity
11 Ayahs
102
At-Takathur
The Rivalry in world increase
8 Ayahs
103
Al-'Asr
The Declining Day
3 Ayahs
104
Al-Humazah
The Traducer
9 Ayahs
105
Al-Fil
The Elephant
5 Ayahs
106
Quraysh
Quraysh
4 Ayahs
107
Al-Ma'un
The Small kindnesses
7 Ayahs
108
Al-Kawthar
The Abundance
3 Ayahs
109
Al-Kafirun
The Disbelievers
6 Ayahs
110
An-Nasr
The Divine Support
3 Ayahs
111
Al-Masad
The Palm Fiber
5 Ayahs
112
Al-Ikhlas
The Sincerity
4 Ayahs
113
Al-Falaq
The Daybreak
5 Ayahs
114
An-Nas
Mankind
6 Ayahs