Bạn đang xem trang này bằng tiếng Anh. Chúng tôi đang nỗ lực dịch sang các ngôn ngữ khác. Xin lỗi vì sự bất tiện này.

November 11, 2024

Updated Word-by-Word Recitation Feature!

Quran.com’s popular word-by-word recitation feature for Quranic words in Arabic has been updated, Alhamdulillah! Go to settings and ensure that word-by-word recitation is checked.

September 15, 2024

Introducing Quran.com Media Maker!

Easily create and share custom Quranic videos and images in seconds!

September 15, 2024

Introducing the New Tajweed Mushaf!

We are excited to announce the launch of our new and improved Tajweed Mushaf, designed to enhance your Quran reading experience.

September 15, 2024

New Learning Plan: The Iron Healing - Lessons & Reflections from Surah al-Hadid

This new Learning Plan is based on the book The Iron Healing: Lessons & Reflections from Surah al-Hadid, is your gateway to engaging with the profound wisdoms and transformative lessons of this surah.

April 15, 2024

New Learning Plan: Maintaining Your Momentum

Introducing an easy-to-follow, inspirational Learning Plan designed to help you maintain the momentum of Ramadan all year round.

April 12, 2024

Introducing The Global Quranic Calendar

The Global Quranic Calendar is a reading schedule designed to encourage reflective reading of the entire Quran from the end of one Ramadan to the beginning of the next.

March 07, 2024

Quran.com Notification System

We’ve introduced an advanced notification system in an effort to help you stay engaged and committed to your Quran readings.

March 07, 2024

Take a tour of Quran.com!

Take a moment to discover how you can get the most out of Quran.com.

March 07, 2024

Ayah-Level Notes & Reflections

Take your Quran study to the next level with our new ayah-level note-taking feature.

February 19, 2024

Introducing Learning Plans

Introducing Learning Plans—our latest addition to the Quran Growth Journey!

May 15, 2023

Introducing: Quran Growth Journey, featuring Streaks!

Build and maintain your Quran reading streaks by setting goals and tracking your progress over time!

February 11, 2023

Simplifying Word by Word and Audio Settings

Are you one of the ~82M users that clicks or taps a word to listen to its enunciation? Probably...

September 26, 2022

Introducing bookmarks collections!

We are very happy to introduce the ability to group bookmarks under “collections”!

September 26, 2022

Introducing QuranReflect integration!

We have just integrated with QuranReflect and insha’Allah this will help you understand and ponder over the Quran like never before!

August 27, 2022

Introducing User Accounts

Finally user accounts are here!

December 27, 2021

Introducing A New Tafsir Experience

Now it's easier than ever to read Tafsirs with the new experience

December 01, 2021

Welcome to Quran.com Beta!

Welcome to the pre-release preview of the new Quran.com