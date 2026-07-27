Duas from the Quran
Explore Quranic duas by theme, prophet, and life situation with Quran references.
12 duas
Essentials
Short, common, and easy-to-start Quranic duas.
Duas for Acceptance of Good DeedsQuranic supplications for the acceptance of good deeds, steadfast prayer, gratitude, and righteousness.Duas for Children to MemorizeShort, accessible Quranic supplications for children to learn and memorize.Duas for ConfidenceQuranic supplications for courage, clarity, safety, guidance, and help in times of need.Quranic Duas for Daily LifeA practical list of Quranic duas for everyday needs, family, hardship, gratitude, and provision.Duas to Recite Every DayA concise selection of Quranic supplications for daily recitation and memorization.Quran Dua in Arabic, English, and TransliterationA selection of short Quranic supplications presented with references for Arabic, translation, and transliteration.Duas for New MuslimsShort Quranic supplications for new Muslims seeking guidance, forgiveness, knowledge, and steadfast faith.Powerful Duas from the QuranA broad Quranic collection of concise and meaningful duas by theme.Rabbana Duas from the QuranA collection of duas beginning with Rabbana (Our Lord!) across the Quran.Short Quranic Duas to MemorizeA memorization-friendly list of short duas from the Quran.Duas for SuccessQuranic supplications that frame success through remembrance, gratitude, righteous deeds, provision, and goodness in this life and the Hereafter.Duas from the Quran by TopicA topic-based Quranic dua index for guidance, forgiveness, family, hardship, protection, and need.
28 duas
Prophetic Duas
Duas connected to Prophets and their moments in the Quran.
Dua of Prophet Adam and HawwaThe Quranic supplication of Prophet Adam and Hawwa after their mistake, asking Allah for forgiveness and mercy.Prophet Al-Yasa in the QuranQuranic references to Al-Yasa among the righteous.Dua of Ayyub for IllnessQuranic passages recounting Ayyub's appeal during illness and Allah's merciful response.Prophet Dhul-Kifl in the QuranQuranic references to Dhul-Kifl among the patient and righteous.Prophet Idris in the QuranQuranic passages describing Idris as truthful, elevated, patient, and righteous.Prophet Ilyas in the QuranQuranic passages recounting Ilyas's call to worship Allah alone and honoring him among the righteous.Prophet Ishaq in the QuranQuranic passages announcing Ishaq as a gift from Allah and describing blessings upon his descendants.Prophet Salih in the QuranQuranic passages recounting Salih's call to repentance, his warning, and the response of his people.Prophet Yahya in the QuranQuranic passages connecting Zakariya's prayer for a child with the birth and qualities of Yahya.Dua of Prophet AyyubThe Quranic supplication of Ayyub during illness and hardship.Duas of Prophet DawudA Quranic passage in which Dawud and Sulayman thank Allah for the knowledge and favor He granted them.Musa's Dua for HarunMusa's Quranic supplication asking Allah to strengthen him through his brother Harun.Dua of Prophet HudHud's Quranic declaration of trust in Allah in the face of denial and hostility.Duas of Prophet IbrahimA Quranic collection of duas of Prophet Ibrahim for Makkah, offspring, prayer, acceptance, forgiveness, and the Hereafter.Duas Connected to Prophet IsaQuranic supplications connected to Prophet Isa, his disciples, and his community.Duas of Prophet IsmailThe supplications of Ibrahim and Ismail while raising the foundations of the Ka'bah, asking for acceptance and guidance.Duas of Prophet LutLut's Quranic supplication asking Allah for help against a corrupt people.Duas of Prophet Muhammad in the QuranQuranic supplications taught to Prophet Muhammad for truth, knowledge, protection, judgment, and mercy.Duas of Prophet MusaA Quranic collection of duas of Prophet Musa for forgiveness, clarity, safety, guidance, and need.Duas of Prophet NuhQuranic supplications of Nuh for safe passage, rescue, forgiveness, and mercy for believers.Dua of Nuh for ForgivenessNuh's Quranic supplications for forgiveness and mercy for himself, his family, and the believers.Duas of the Prophets in the QuranA collection of Quranic supplications associated with prophets, including Adam, Nuh, Ibrahim, Musa, Yunus, Zakariya, Ayyub, and Sulayman.Duas of Prophet ShuaybShuayb's Quranic supplications and declarations of trust, asking Allah to judge with truth.Duas of Prophet SulaymanQuranic passages and supplications of Sulayman concerning knowledge, gratitude, and Allah's favor.Duas of Prophet YaqubQuranic passages on Yaqub's patience, grief, hope, and reliance upon Allah.Dua of Prophet YunusThe Quranic supplication of Prophet Yunus in distress: La ilaha illa Anta subhanaka inni kuntu minaz-zalimin.Dua of Prophet YusufYusuf's Quranic supplication to die as a Muslim and be joined with the righteous.Duas of Prophet ZakariyaZakariya's Quranic supplications for a righteous child despite his old age.
6 duas
Worship & Reflection
Quran-centered pages for Ramadan, fasting, reflection, and daily worship moments.
Quranic Context for Breaking FastQuranic context on fasting and the nearness of Allah, provided for iftar-related reflection without presenting a specific iftar supplication.Ayaat about Ramadan & FastingQuranic verses on fasting and Allah's nearness, including His invitation to call upon Him.Quranic Context for Laylatul QadrQuranic verses about Laylatul Qadr, revelation, divine decree, peace, and calling upon Allah, without presenting a specific Sunnah supplication.Ayaat that talk about Remembrance & ReflectionQuranic verses and supplications that talk about remembrance (dhikr) and encourage deep reflection and thought.Dua of Ibrahim for PrayerIbrahim's Quranic supplication asking Allah to establish prayer among him and his descendants and to forgive the believers.Quranic Reflections for Day & NightQuranic verses for reflection on the signs of day and night and the lessons we can derive from them.
17 duas
Family & Community
Duas for parents, children, family, believers, and loved ones.
Duas for the BelieversQuranic supplications for fellow believers, asking for forgiveness, mercy, protection, and hearts free from resentment.Duas for Children in the QuranA collection of Quranic duas for children and descendants, including duas of Ibrahim, Zakariya, and the servants of Ar-Rahman.Duas for Deceased ParentsQuranic supplications for forgiveness and mercy that include one's parents and the wider community of believers.Duas for FamilyQuranic supplications for parents, children, spouses, and the righteousness of the household.Duas for Friends and Loved OnesQuranic supplications for the forgiveness, mercy, and wellbeing of friends, loved ones, and fellow believers.Duas for Getting PregnantQuranic supplications for those asking Allah to grant righteous offspring.Duas for MarriageThe Quranic supplication for spouses and children to be a source of joy and an example of righteousness.Duas for Mother and FatherQuranic supplications for mercy, forgiveness, gratitude, and righteousness concerning one's mother and father.Duas for Parents in the QuranA Quran-based guide to duas for one's parents, including references such as 17:24 and 14:41.Duas for PeaceQuranic supplications for wellbeing in this life and the Hereafter, righteous family life, and hearts free from resentment.Duas for a Pious SpouseQuranic supplications for a righteous spouse, steadfast prayer, and a family rooted in piety.Duas for Pregnancy and Having a BabyQuranic supplications for those asking Allah for righteous offspring, without making medical claims.Duas of the Righteous Believers in the QuranA collection of duas made by righteous believers beyond the prophets.Duas for Righteous OffspringQuranic supplications for righteous children and future generations, together with gratitude and good deeds.Duas for Spouse, Marriage, and FamilyA Quranic guide to asking Allah for righteous spouses, descendants, and peaceful homes.Duas for the UmmahQuranic supplications for the worldwide Muslim community, asking for forgiveness, mercy, protection, and unity among believers.Duas for UnityQuranic supplications for mercy, brotherhood, and hearts free from resentment toward fellow believers.
4 duas
Forgiveness & Mercy
Duas for repentance, pardon, and Allah's mercy.
Duas for ForgivenessA Quranic collection for seeking Allah's forgiveness, including duas from Adam, believers, and righteous servants.Duas for Forgiveness of SinsQuranic supplications for repentance, forgiveness of sins, protection from punishment, and Allah's mercy.Duas for Allah's MercyA Quranic collection focused on asking Allah for mercy.Duas for Tawbah and RepentanceQuranic supplications and passages about returning to Allah after sin, seeking forgiveness, and remaining steadfast in repentance.
16 duas
Guidance & Knowledge
Duas for guidance, wisdom, knowledge, and righteous character.
Dua to Benefit from the QuranQuranic supplications for guidance, knowledge, steadfastness, and benefiting from Allah's Book.Duas for Beautiful CharacterQuranic supplications for gratitude, righteous deeds, family righteousness, repentance, forgiveness, and hearts free from resentment.Duas for a Clean HeartQuranic supplications for a sound heart, forgiveness, and freedom from resentment toward fellow believers.Duas for Exam SuccessQuranic supplications for students seeking guidance, knowledge, clarity, and help in times of need.Duas for GuidanceA practical Quranic guide to asking Allah for guidance.Duas for the HeartQuranic supplications for steadfast guidance, a sound heart, forgiveness, and freedom from resentment.Duas for HumilityQuranic supplications expressing repentance, need, and dependence upon Allah.Duas for KnowledgeQuranic supplications for knowledge and clarity, including Rabbi zidni ilma.Duas for Learning the QuranQuranic supplications for learners seeking knowledge, guidance, remembrance, and understanding.Duas for Memorizing QuranQuranic supplications relevant to Quran memorization students seeking knowledge, steadfastness, and guidance.Duas for Righteousness and Good DeedsQuranic supplications for gratitude, righteous deeds, a sound heart, righteous offspring, and companionship with the righteous.Duas for SincerityQuranic verses and supplications about sincere worship, accepted deeds, gratitude, and righteous action.Duas for the Straight PathQuranic supplications for guidance to the straight path and steadfastness after receiving guidance.Duas for StudyingQuranic supplications for students seeking knowledge, clear speech, remembrance, and reliance upon Allah.Duas for Understanding the QuranQuranic supplications for knowledge, guidance, and deeper understanding.Duas for WisdomQuranic supplications and passages concerning knowledge, sound judgment, gratitude, and righteous action.
25 duas
Protection & Hardship
Duas for protection, patience, relief, healing, and difficulty.
Duas for Stress, Depression and AnxietyQuranic supplications and passages for emotional hardship, patience, clarity, and seeking refuge from harmful whispers.Duas for Black Magic Protection (Ruqyah)Quranic prayers for seeking Allah's protection from sorcery, harmful whispers, and every form of evil.Duas Against Enemies and Harmful PeopleQuranic supplications for protection, justice, steadfastness, and rescue from harmful people.Duas for Evil EyeQuranic prayers for seeking refuge in Allah from envy, harmful forces, and evil, without presenting a separate evil-eye formula.Duas for FearQuranic supplications and passages for fear, vulnerability, safety, and reliance upon Allah.Duas for Grief and LossQuranic passages on patience, grief, hope, and returning to Allah after loss.Duas for HardshipA Quranic collection for people seeking relief and steadiness in difficulty.Quranic Reflections on Healing and HealthQuranic reflections on wellbeing, healing, forgiveness, and dependence upon Allah, without claiming specific cures.Duas for Diseases of the HeartQuranic supplications for steadfast hearts, mercy during illness, forgiveness, and spiritual healing, without medical claims.Duas for Journey SafetyQuranic prayers and verses for travel, safety, gratitude, and reliance upon Allah.Duas Against OppressionQuranic supplications for those facing oppression, asking Allah for rescue, justice, and support.Duas for Pain and Sickness (Shifa)Quranic supplications and passages concerning illness, hardship, mercy, and Allah's healing.Duas for Palestine and the OppressedQuranic supplications for oppressed believers, asking Allah for steadfastness, rescue, forgiveness, mercy, and unity.Duas for PatienceQuranic supplications and passages on patience, steadfastness, trust in Allah, and dignified endurance during hardship.Duas for ProtectionA Quranic collection for seeking Allah's protection during harm, danger, and spiritual whispers.Duas for Protection from EvilQuranic supplications for refuge from harmful whispers, rescue from wrongdoing, and safety under Allah's protection.Duas for Protection from ShaytanThe Quranic supplication for seeking refuge in Allah from the presence and incitement of devils.Duas for ReliefQuranic supplications for ease, mercy, clarity, forgiveness, and help during difficulty.Duas for SadnessQuranic passages and supplications for sorrow, loneliness, illness, and turning to Allah in emotional hardship.Duas for SafetyQuranic supplications for safety, rescue from harm, and reliance upon Allah during danger and uncertainty.Duas for SteadfastnessQuranic supplications and passages on steadfast faith, patience, and trust in Allah after receiving guidance.Duas for StrengthQuranic supplications for courage, patience, steadfastness, ease, and clarity.Duas for TravelQuranic verses for travel and safe passage, including prayers of gratitude and remembrance when boarding a vessel or mount.Duas for VictoryQuranic supplications for steadfastness, justice, rescue, and Allah's help against wrongdoing.Duas for Waswas and WhispersQuranic supplications for refuge from harmful whispers and for hearts that remain firm after guidance.
7 duas
Provision & Gratitude
Duas for rizq, provision, gratitude, and Makkah.
Duas for GratitudeA Quranic collection of duas and passages for thanking Allah.Duas for Hajj & UmrahQuranic supplications associated with Makkah and pilgrimage, asking for security, acceptance, family wellbeing, prayer, and goodness in the Hereafter.Duas for Provision (Rizq) and WealthQuranic verses and supplications for provision, need, sovereignty, and reliance upon Allah.Dua of Musa for Rizq and NeedMusa's Quranic supplication expressing need and complete dependence upon Allah's provision.Quranic Reflections on Rain and BlessingsQuranic verses connecting repentance and seeking forgiveness with rain, provision, and renewed strength.Duas for Success and BarakahQuranic supplications connecting success and blessing with acceptance, gratitude, righteous deeds, and goodness in this life and the Hereafter.Duas for Work and CareerQuranic supplications relevant to work and livelihood, asking for clarity, provision, gratitude, and righteous action.
6 duas
Hereafter
Duas for Jannah, a good ending, and protection from Hellfire.
Duas for the DeadQuranic supplications for forgiveness and mercy that include parents, earlier believers, and the wider community of faith.Duas for a Good EndingA Quranic guide to asking Allah to end life upon Islam and join the righteous.Duas for the HereafterA Quranic collection of duas asking for success in the next life.Duas for JannahQuranic supplications asking Allah for Paradise, protection from Hellfire, forgiveness, and companionship with the righteous.Duas for Protection from HellfireQuranic supplications seeking protection from punishment and Hellfire.Duas for When Someone DiesQuranic passages and supplications for patience after loss, mercy for parents, and forgiveness for believers who came before us.