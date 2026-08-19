۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
Khi lời hứa về việc trừng phạt họ sắp được thể hiện, TA sẽ cho ra từ lòng đất một con thú biết nói chuyện với họ, bởi nhân loại đã không tin nơi các lời mặc khải của TA.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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