An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١
Trang 383 · Juz 20
وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٧١
(Những kẻ vô đức tin và phủ nhận sự phục sinh) nói: “Chừng nào lời hứa này sẽ xảy ra nếu quí vị nói thật?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…