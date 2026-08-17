An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩
Trang 383 · Juz 20
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٦٩
Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) hãy nói (với những kẻ phủ nhận sự phục sinh): “Các người hãy đi chu du khắp trái đất để nhìn xem những kẻ tội lỗi đã có kết cuộc như thế nào?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…