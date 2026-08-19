إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
يَقُصُّ
عَلَىٰ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
٧٦
Kinh Qur’an này thực sự kể lại cho con cháu của Israel nhiều điều mà họ thường tranh chấp nhau trong đó.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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