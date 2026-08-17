An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Trang 383 · Juz 20
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
“Quả thật, chúng tôi cũng như ông bà cha mẹ của chúng tôi trước đây đều được hứa điều này, nhưng đó chỉ là truyện cổ tích của người xưa mà thôi (không hề có thật).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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