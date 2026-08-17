An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
Trang 383 · Juz 20
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
Ngươi (Thiên Sứ Muhammad) chớ buồn phiền cho điều bọn họ nói và cũng chớ khổ tâm cho những điều bọn họ đã âm mưu.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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