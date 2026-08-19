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An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤

Trang 383 · Juz 20

وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
Quả thật, Thượng Đế của Ngươi biết rõ điều họ giấu giếm trong lòng cũng như điều họ bộc lộ ra ngoài.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders