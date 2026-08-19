وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
Quả thật, Thượng Đế của Ngươi biết rõ điều họ giấu giếm trong lòng cũng như điều họ bộc lộ ra ngoài.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…