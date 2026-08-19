إِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٨٠
Ngươi chắc chắn không thể làm cho người chết nghe được và cũng không thể làm cho người điếc nghe tiếng gọi khi họ đã quay lưng bỏ đi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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