An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Trang 383 · Juz 20
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
Và những kẻ không có đức tin nói: “Lẽ nào chúng tôi và tổ tiên của chúng tôi khi đã trở thành cát bụi sẽ được phục sinh trở lại?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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