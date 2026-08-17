An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Trang 383 · Juz 20
بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
Không, (những kẻ thờ đa thần) không thể biết về Đời Sau. Không, bọn họ hoài nghi về điều đó. Không, bọn họ thực sự mù tịt về điều đó.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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