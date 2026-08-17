An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
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أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Thế ai đã làm trái đất thành một nơi cư ngụ vững chắc và đặt giữa nó những con sông và giữa hai biển một tấm chắn. Lẽ nào lại có thần linh khác cùng với Allah? Không, đa số bọn họ không biết gì.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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