إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
يَقۡضِي
بَيۡنَهُم
بِحُكۡمِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٨
Quả thật, Thượng Đế của Ngươi sẽ xét xử họ theo quyết định của Ngài bởi vì Ngài là Đấng Toàn Năng, Hằng Biết.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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