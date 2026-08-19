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An-Naml 27:78 ان ربك يقضي بينهم بحكمه وهو العزيز العليم ٧٨

Trang 384 · Juz 20

إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
يَقۡضِي
بَيۡنَهُم
بِحُكۡمِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٧٨
Quả thật, Thượng Đế của Ngươi sẽ xét xử họ theo quyết định của Ngài bởi vì Ngài là Đấng Toàn Năng, Hằng Biết.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

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