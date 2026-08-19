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An-Naml 27:83 ويوم نحشر من كل امة فوجا ممن يكذب باياتنا فهم يوزعون ٨٣

Trang 384 · Juz 20

وَيَوۡمَ
نَحۡشُرُ
مِن
كُلِّ
أُمَّةٖ
فَوۡجٗا
مِّمَّن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُمۡ
يُوزَعُونَ
٨٣
(Ngươi, hỡi Thiên Sứ Muhammad, hãy nghĩ tới) Ngày mà TA sẽ cho tập trung tất cả từ mỗi cộng đồng và tách nhóm người đã phủ nhận những lời mặc khải của TA thành một nhóm riêng; rồi họ sẽ bị bắt đứng thành hàng chờ đợi.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.

و

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M

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