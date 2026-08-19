أَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
فِيهِ
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٦
Lẽ nào họ đã không nhìn thấy việc TA đã làm ra ban đêm cho họ nghỉ ngơi và ban ngày để họ quan sát (được mọi vật)? Quả thật, trong sự việc đó là những dấu hiệu cho đám người có đức tin.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.
و…
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M…