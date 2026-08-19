وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
(Hỡi Thiên Sứ Muhammad, Ngươi hãy nghĩ đến) ngày mà tiếng còi sẽ được thổi lên khiến những ai ở trên trời và những ai dưới đất đều phải bạt vía kinh hồn ngoại trừ ai mà Allah muốn dung tha. Và tất cả đều phải hạ mình khiêm tốn đến trình diện trước Ngài.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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