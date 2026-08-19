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An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠

Trang 385 · Juz 20

وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Ai mang theo điều tội lỗi thì mặt của họ sẽ bị quẳng úp vào Hỏa Ngục, kèm theo lời phán: “Lẽ nào đây không phải là hình phạt tương xứng với điều mà các ngươi đã làm?”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

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