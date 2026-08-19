وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
Ai mang theo điều tội lỗi thì mặt của họ sẽ bị quẳng úp vào Hỏa Ngục, kèm theo lời phán: “Lẽ nào đây không phải là hình phạt tương xứng với điều mà các ngươi đã làm?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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