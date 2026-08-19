وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
Rồi (lúc đó) Ngươi sẽ thấy những quả núi mà Ngươi đã nghĩ rằng chúng rất kiên cố vững chắc sẽ vỡ ra như những đám mây tan. Công trình tạo hóa của Allah, Đấng đã hoàn chỉnh mọi vật. Quả thật, Ngài luôn tường tận mọi điều các ngươi làm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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