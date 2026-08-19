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An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨

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وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
Rồi (lúc đó) Ngươi sẽ thấy những quả núi mà Ngươi đã nghĩ rằng chúng rất kiên cố vững chắc sẽ vỡ ra như những đám mây tan. Công trình tạo hóa của Allah, Đấng đã hoàn chỉnh mọi vật. Quả thật, Ngài luôn tường tận mọi điều các ngươi làm.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

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