حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Khi toàn bộ đã đến tập họp, (Allah) hỏi họ: “Có phải các ngươi đã phủ nhận những lời mặc khải của TA trong lúc các ngươi không có kiến thức để tiếp thu chúng hay phải chăng các ngươi đã làm gì?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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