Al-Mursalat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩
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فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
Vì vậy, nếu các ngươi có kế hoạch (chống lại sự trừng phạt của TA) thì các ngươi hãy lên kế hoạch xem nào.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…