Al-Mursalat 77:29 انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩
Trang 581 · Juz 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
(Chúng sẽ được bảo): “Các ngươi hãy đi đến điều mà các ngươi đã từng phủ nhận!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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