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Al-Mursalat 77:29 انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩

Trang 581 · Juz 29

ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
(Chúng sẽ được bảo): “Các ngươi hãy đi đến điều mà các ngươi đã từng phủ nhận!”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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