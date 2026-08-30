Al-Mursalat 77:36 ولا يوذن لهم فيعتذرون ٣٦
Trang 581 · Juz 29
وَلَا
يُؤۡذَنُ
لَهُمۡ
فَيَعۡتَذِرُونَ
٣٦
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Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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