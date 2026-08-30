Al-Mursalat 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
Trang 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
Đây là Ngày Phân Loại. TA tập hợp các ngươi và những người thời trước.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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