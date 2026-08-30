Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠
Trang 581 · Juz 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
“Các ngươi hãy đi đến cái bóng của ba cột khói (của Hỏa Ngục).”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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