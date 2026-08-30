Al-Mursalat 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
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وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
TA đã cắm trên trái đất những ngọn núi cao, vững chắc, và TA ban cho các nguồn nước ngọt để uống.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…