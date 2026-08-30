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Al-Mursalat 77:32 انها ترمي بشرر كالقصر ٣٢

Trang 581 · Juz 29

إِنَّهَا
تَرۡمِي
بِشَرَرٖ
كَٱلۡقَصۡرِ
٣٢
Thật vậy, nó phun ra những tia lửa (khổng lồ) như pháo đài.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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Notes placeholders