Al-Mursalat 77:31 لا ظليل ولا يغني من اللهب ٣١
Trang 581 · Juz 29
لَّا
ظَلِيلٖ
وَلَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱللَّهَبِ
٣١
(Nhưng) không mát mẻ cũng không giúp tránh khỏi Hỏa Ngục.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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