Al-Mursalat 77:35 هاذا يوم لا ينطقون ٣٥
Trang 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٣٥
Đó sẽ là Ngày mà chúng sẽ không nói chuyện được.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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