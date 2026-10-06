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Al-Qálam 68:34 ان للمتقين عند ربهم جنات النعيم ٣٤

Página 565 · Juz 29

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El Señor agraciará a los piadosos con los Jardines de las Delicias.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Parable of the Removal of the Earnings of the Disbelievers

This is a parable that Allah made of the behavior of the Quraysh disbelievers with the great mercy, and tremendous favors He granted them. The mercy and favor of sending of Muhammad ﷺ to them. But they met him with denial, rejection and opp

A Parable of the Removal of the Earnings of the Disbelievers

This is a parable that Allah made of the behavior of the Quraysh disbelievers with the gre

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