Al-Qálam 68:34 ان للمتقين عند ربهم جنات النعيم ٣٤
إِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٣٤
El Señor agraciará a los piadosos con los Jardines de las Delicias.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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