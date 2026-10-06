Al-Qálam 68:46 ام تسالهم اجرا فهم من مغرم مثقلون ٤٦
أَمۡ
تَسۡـَٔلُهُمۡ
أَجۡرٗا
فَهُم
مِّن
مَّغۡرَمٖ
مُّثۡقَلُونَ
٤٦
¿Acaso les reclamas una retribución [a cambio de transmitirles el Mensaje], que se sienten agobiados?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this will be, and its actual occurrence. He says,
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى السُّجُودِ فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ
(The Day when the Shin shall b…
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this…