Al-Qálam 68:39 ام لكم ايمان علينا بالغة الى يوم القيامة ان لكم لما تحكمون ٣٩
أَمۡ
لَكُمۡ
أَيۡمَٰنٌ
عَلَيۡنَا
بَٰلِغَةٌ
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
إِنَّ
لَكُمۡ
لَمَا
تَحۡكُمُونَ
٣٩
¿O creen tener Conmigo un pacto hasta el Día de la Resurrección que Me obligue a concederles lo que quieran?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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