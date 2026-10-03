ٱللَّهُ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَيُّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومُۚ
لَا
تَأۡخُذُهُۥ
سِنَةٞ
وَلَا
نَوۡمٞۚ
لَّهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
مَن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يَشۡفَعُ
عِندَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
بِإِذۡنِهِۦۚ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِشَيۡءٖ
مِّنۡ
عِلۡمِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
بِمَا
شَآءَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُرۡسِيُّهُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَۖ
وَلَا
يَـُٔودُهُۥ
حِفۡظُهُمَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيُّ
ٱلۡعَظِيمُ
٢٥٥
¡Dios! No existe nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado excepto Él, el Viviente [Eterno], el Sustentador [y Gobernador de toda la creación]1. No Lo afectan somnolencia ni sueño. Suyo es cuanto hay en los cielos y la Tierra. ¿Quién podrá interceder ante Él si no es con Su permiso? Conoce el pasado y el futuro [lo manifiesto y lo oculto] y nadie abarca de Su conocimiento salvo lo que Él quiere. El escabel de Su Trono2 abarca los cielos y la Tierra, y la custodia [y mantenimiento] de ambos no Lo agobia. Y Él es el Sublime, el Grandioso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi
This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the greatest Ayah in the Book of Allah.' Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ubayy bin Ka`b said that the Prophet asked him about the greatest Ayah in the Book of All…
The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi
This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the gr…