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Al-Báqara 2:255 الله لا الاه الا هو الحي القيوم لا تاخذه سنة ولا نوم له ما في السماوات وما في الارض من ذا الذي يشفع عنده الا باذنه يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون بشيء من علمه الا بما شاء وسع كرسيه السماوات والارض ولا ييوده حفظهما وهو العلي العظيم ٢٥٥

Página 42 · Juz 3

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¡Dios! No existe nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado excepto Él, el Viviente [Eterno], el Sustentador [y Gobernador de toda la creación]1. No Lo afectan somnolencia ni sueño. Suyo es cuanto hay en los cielos y la Tierra. ¿Quién podrá interceder ante Él si no es con Su permiso? Conoce el pasado y el futuro [lo manifiesto y lo oculto] y nadie abarca de Su conocimiento salvo lo que Él quiere. El escabel de Su Trono2 abarca los cielos y la Tierra, y la custodia [y mantenimiento] de ambos no Lo agobia. Y Él es el Sublime, el Grandioso.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the greatest Ayah in the Book of Allah.' Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ubayy bin Ka`b said that the Prophet asked him about the greatest Ayah in the Book of All

The Virtue of Ayat Al-Kursi

This is Ayat Al-Kursi and tremendous virtues have been associated with it, for the authentic Hadith describes it as `the gr

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