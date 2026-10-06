Al-Qálam 68:36 ما لكم كيف تحكمون ٣٦
مَا
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡفَ
تَحۡكُمُونَ
٣٦
¿Qué les pasa? ¿Cómo juzgan así?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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