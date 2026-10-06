Al-Qálam 68:33 كذالك العذاب ولعذاب الاخرة اكبر لو كانوا يعلمون ٣٣
كَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡعَذَابُۖ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَكۡبَرُۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٣
Ese fue su castigo, pero el castigo de la otra vida será aún mayor. ¡Si lo supieran!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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