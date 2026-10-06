Al-Qálam 68:32 عسى ربنا ان يبدلنا خيرا منها انا الى ربنا راغبون ٣٢
عَسَىٰ
رَبُّنَآ
أَن
يُبۡدِلَنَا
خَيۡرٗا
مِّنۡهَآ
إِنَّآ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّنَا
رَٰغِبُونَ
٣٢
Puede que nuestro Señor nos conceda algo mejor, regresemos a nuestro Señor con esperanza”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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