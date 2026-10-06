Al-Qálam 68:40 سلهم ايهم بذالك زعيم ٤٠
سَلۡهُمۡ
أَيُّهُم
بِذَٰلِكَ
زَعِيمٌ
٤٠
Pregúntales: “¿Quién es el garante de ese pacto?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
A Parable of the Removal of the Earnings of the Disbelievers
This is a parable that Allah made of the behavior of the Quraysh disbelievers with the great mercy, and tremendous favors He granted them. The mercy and favor of sending of Muhammad ﷺ to them. But they met him with denial, rejection and opp…
A Parable of the Removal of the Earnings of the Disbelievers
This is a parable that Allah made of the behavior of the Quraysh disbelievers with the gre…