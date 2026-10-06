Al-Qálam 68:44 فذرني ومن يكذب بهاذا الحديث سنستدرجهم من حيث لا يعلمون ٤٤
فَذَرۡنِي
وَمَن
يُكَذِّبُ
بِهَٰذَا
ٱلۡحَدِيثِۖ
سَنَسۡتَدۡرِجُهُم
مِّنۡ
حَيۡثُ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٤
Yo me encargaré de quienes desmienten el Mensaje. Los castigaré sin prisa cuando menos lo esperen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this will be, and its actual occurrence. He says,
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى السُّجُودِ فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ
(The Day when the Shin shall b…
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this…