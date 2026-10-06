Al-Qálam 68:41 ام لهم شركاء فلياتوا بشركايهم ان كانوا صادقين ٤١
أَمۡ
لَهُمۡ
شُرَكَآءُ
فَلۡيَأۡتُواْ
بِشُرَكَآئِهِمۡ
إِن
كَانُواْ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٤١
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Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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