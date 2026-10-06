Al-Qálam 68:45 واملي لهم ان كيدي متين ٤٥
وَأُمۡلِي
لَهُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
كَيۡدِي
مَتِينٌ
٤٥
Los toleraré por un tiempo, pero luego Mi castigo será severo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this will be, and its actual occurrence. He says,
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى السُّجُودِ فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ
(The Day when the Shin shall b…
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this…