Al-Qálam 68:48 فاصبر لحكم ربك ولا تكن كصاحب الحوت اذ نادى وهو مكظوم ٤٨
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
لِحُكۡمِ
رَبِّكَ
وَلَا
تَكُن
كَصَاحِبِ
ٱلۡحُوتِ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
وَهُوَ
مَكۡظُومٞ
٤٨
Ten paciencia ante el designio de tu Señor y no seas como el que fue tragado por la ballena1, que Me imploró angustiado.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll…
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the…