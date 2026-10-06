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Al-Qálam 68:48 فاصبر لحكم ربك ولا تكن كصاحب الحوت اذ نادى وهو مكظوم ٤٨

Página 566 · Juz 29

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Ten paciencia ante el designio de tu Señor y no seas como el que fue tragado por la ballena1, que Me imploró angustiado.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the

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