Al-Qálam 68:50 فاجتباه ربه فجعله من الصالحين ٥٠
فَٱجۡتَبَٰهُ
رَبُّهُۥ
فَجَعَلَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٥٠
Pero su Señor lo había escogido para que fuera uno de los piadosos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll…
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the…