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Al-Qálam 68:50 فاجتباه ربه فجعله من الصالحين ٥٠

Página 566 · Juz 29

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Pero su Señor lo había escogido para que fuera uno de los piadosos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the

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