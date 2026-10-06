Al-Qálam 68:51 وان يكاد الذين كفروا ليزلقونك بابصارهم لما سمعوا الذكر ويقولون انه لمجنون ٥١
وَإِن
يَكَادُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَيُزۡلِقُونَكَ
بِأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡ
لَمَّا
سَمِعُواْ
ٱلذِّكۡرَ
وَيَقُولُونَ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَمَجۡنُونٞ
٥١
[Oh, Mujámmad:] Poco faltó para que los que rechazaron el Mensaje te derribaran con sus miradas [de odio] cuando oyeron la recitación del Corán. Y aunque digan: “Es un loco”,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll…
The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was
Allah says,
فَاصْبِرْ
(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the…