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Al-Qálam 68:51 وان يكاد الذين كفروا ليزلقونك بابصارهم لما سمعوا الذكر ويقولون انه لمجنون ٥١

Página 566 · Juz 29

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[Oh, Mujámmad:] Poco faltó para que los que rechazaron el Mensaje te derribaran con sus miradas [de odio] cuando oyeron la recitación del Corán. Y aunque digan: “Es un loco”,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the harm your people cause you and their rejection. For verily, Allah will give you authority over them, and make the final victory for you and your foll

The Command to be Patient and to refrain from being Hasty like Yunus was

Allah says,

فَاصْبِرْ

(So wait with patience) `O Muhammad, persevere against the

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