Al-Qálam 68:37 ام لكم كتاب فيه تدرسون ٣٧
أَمۡ
لَكُمۡ
كِتَٰبٞ
فِيهِ
تَدۡرُسُونَ
٣٧
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Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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A Parable of the Removal of the Earnings of the Disbelievers
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