Al-Qálam 68:42 يوم يكشف عن ساق ويدعون الى السجود فلا يستطيعون ٤٢
يَوۡمَ
يُكۡشَفُ
عَن
سَاقٖ
وَيُدۡعَوۡنَ
إِلَى
ٱلسُّجُودِ
فَلَا
يَسۡتَطِيعُونَ
٤٢
El día que se descubra la pierna [divina1], manifestándose la gravedad de la situación] y sean invitados a prosternarse, pero no podrán,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this will be, and its actual occurrence. He says,
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى السُّجُودِ فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ
(The Day when the Shin shall b…
The Terror of the Day of Judgement
After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this…