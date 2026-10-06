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Al-Qálam 68:43 خاشعة ابصارهم ترهقهم ذلة وقد كانوا يدعون الى السجود وهم سالمون ٤٣

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٤٣
tendrán la mirada abatida, porque fueron invitados a prosternarse cuando podían [pero no lo hicieron].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terror of the Day of Judgement

After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this will be, and its actual occurrence. He says,

يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى السُّجُودِ فَلاَ يَسْتَطِيعُونَ

(The Day when the Shin shall b

The Terror of the Day of Judgement

After Allah mentions that those who have Taqwa, will have Gardens of Delight with their Lord, He explains when this

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