فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Với cách đó, TA đã mang (Musa) trả lại cho mẹ của Y để cho nữ ta vui trở lại và không còn buồn lo nữa cũng như để cho nữ ta biết rằng Lời Hứa của Allah là sự thật. Tuy nhiên, đa số bọn họ không biết.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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