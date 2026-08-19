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Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣

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فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Với cách đó, TA đã mang (Musa) trả lại cho mẹ của Y để cho nữ ta vui trở lại và không còn buồn lo nữa cũng như để cho nữ ta biết rằng Lời Hứa của Allah là sự thật. Tuy nhiên, đa số bọn họ không biết.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

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