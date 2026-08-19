وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
(Mẹ của Musa) đã bảo người chị của Musa: “Con hãy theo dõi em của con!” Thế là, người chị đứng nhìn đứa em từ đằng xa trong lúc quân lính không để ý.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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