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Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨

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فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
Rồi người nhà của Pha-ra-ông đã nhặt (Musa từ dòng sông) mang về nuôi (đúng theo ý của Allah, bởi vì Ngài muốn) Musa trở thành kẻ thù và nguồn lo âu cho bọn họ. Quả thật, Pha-ra-ông, Haman và binh lính của bọn họ là những kẻ tội lỗi.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

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How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

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