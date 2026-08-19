فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
Rồi người nhà của Pha-ra-ông đã nhặt (Musa từ dòng sông) mang về nuôi (đúng theo ý của Allah, bởi vì Ngài muốn) Musa trở thành kẻ thù và nguồn lo âu cho bọn họ. Quả thật, Pha-ra-ông, Haman và binh lính của bọn họ là những kẻ tội lỗi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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